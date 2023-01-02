When Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Will Be A Good Investment?

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $429.06M, closed the last trade at $12.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The GAIN stock price is -29.67% off its 52-week high price of $16.74 and 12.47% above the 52-week low of $11.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.44K shares.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GAIN stock price touched $12.91 or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, Gladstone Investment Corporation shares have moved -22.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) have changed -6.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.7% from current levels.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gladstone Investment Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 151.11%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 228.60% and -4.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.05 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 142.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

GAIN Dividends

Gladstone Investment Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 7.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.22% with a share float percentage of 12.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gladstone Investment Corporation having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $6.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 1.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisors Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.01 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and ETFis Ser Tr I-Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $5.36 million while later fund manager owns 22789.0 shares of worth $0.34 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.