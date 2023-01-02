When Does Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) Become A Good Investment?

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) has seen 99226.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $8.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The HGTY stock price is -122.47% off its 52-week high price of $18.71 and 14.03% above the 52-week low of $7.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 233.31K shares.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the HGTY stock price touched $8.41 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Hagerty Inc. shares have moved -40.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hagerty Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) have changed -7.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.75.

Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hagerty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.86%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.

0 have an estimated revenue figure of $206.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

HGTY Dividends

Hagerty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.91% with a share float percentage of 94.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hagerty Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 50.0 million shares worth more than $574.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co held 60.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 8.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.25 million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $34.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.35 million shares of worth $26.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.