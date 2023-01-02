What Is So Great About Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)?

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.59M, closed the last trade at $3.54 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 5.36% during that session. The PSHG stock price is -1912.71% off its 52-week high price of $71.25 and 15.54% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85130.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Sporting 5.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PSHG stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Performance Shipping Inc. shares have moved -93.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) have changed -6.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2442.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2442.37% from current levels.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -368.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.18% with a share float percentage of 5.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Shipping Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $82350.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 40265.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22186.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.