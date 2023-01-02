Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): What Makes The Stock Good?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20B, closed the last trade at $47.34 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The WBS stock price is -37.3% off its 52-week high price of $65.00 and 13.98% above the 52-week low of $40.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the WBS stock price touched $47.34 or saw a rise of 0.02%. Year-to-date, Webster Financial Corporation shares have moved -15.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) have changed -12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Webster Financial Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.08%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.00% and 29.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 126.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $593.18 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $597.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $226.78 million and $394.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 161.60% for the current quarter and 51.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

WBS Dividends

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 18 and January 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.41% with a share float percentage of 89.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Webster Financial Corporation having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.56 million shares worth more than $740.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $730.2 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 5.82 million shares of worth $263.16 million while later fund manager owns 5.24 million shares of worth $221.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.