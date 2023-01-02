Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Zenvia Inc.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) has seen 97274.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.81M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The ZENV stock price is -576.52% off its 52-week high price of $7.78 and 4.35% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ZENV stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Zenvia Inc. shares have moved -83.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) have changed -22.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zenvia Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.00%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -192.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.51 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $31.63 million and $35.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.70% for the current quarter and 33.90% for the next.

ZENV Dividends

Zenvia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.71% with a share float percentage of 53.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zenvia Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newfoundland Capital Management with over 0.94 million shares worth more than $1.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Newfoundland Capital Management held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Metavasi Capital Lp, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ashmore Fds-Ashmore Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 16400.0 shares of worth $36900.0 while later fund manager owns 14678.0 shares of worth $36841.0 as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.