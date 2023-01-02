Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Lower

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.42B, closed the last trade at $202.76 per share which meant it lost -$3.07 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The BURL stock price is -45.64% off its 52-week high price of $295.30 and 47.49% above the 52-week low of $106.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BURL stock price touched $202.76 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Burlington Stores Inc. shares have moved -30.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have changed 3.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.42.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Burlington Stores Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.44%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.80% and 4.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.06 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 282.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.50%.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.62% with a share float percentage of 117.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Burlington Stores Inc. having a total of 634 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.71 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $803.01 million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.06% shares in the company for having 5.29 million shares of worth $591.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $333.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.55% of company’s outstanding stock.