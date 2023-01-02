Wall Street Was Disappointed By Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK)’s -1.45% Stock Price Decline

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the last trade at $60.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The PATK stock price is -37.28% off its 52-week high price of $83.19 and 31.11% above the 52-week low of $41.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.73.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PATK stock price touched $60.60 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Patrick Industries Inc. shares have moved -24.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have changed 8.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.14% from current levels.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Patrick Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.98%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.00% and -45.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.04 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 billion and $1.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.60% for the current quarter and -11.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 129.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.50%.

PATK Dividends

Patrick Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 2.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.32% with a share float percentage of 98.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patrick Industries Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.64 million shares worth more than $188.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.46 million and represent 11.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.93% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $69.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $39.47 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.