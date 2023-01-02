VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.63% Rise

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 93418.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.71M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The VVPR stock price is -1212.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 179.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the VVPR stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, VivoPower International PLC shares have moved -91.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) have changed -29.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1900.0% from current levels.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.03% with a share float percentage of 16.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VivoPower International PLC having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 78600.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 29641.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41200.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.