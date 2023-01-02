Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Estimation And Forecast

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.31M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.10% during that session. The VAXX stock price is -655.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.57 and 11.43% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.44K shares.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Sporting -2.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the VAXX stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 10.26%. Year-to-date, Vaxxinity Inc. shares have moved -75.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) have changed -46.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxxinity Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.48%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 21.10% for the next quarter.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.15% with a share float percentage of 52.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxxinity Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 17.85 million shares worth more than $28.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 15.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $2.34 million while later fund manager owns 68096.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.