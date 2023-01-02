The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.85%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 98268.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.96B, closed the last trade at $69.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The DSGX stock price is -20.1% off its 52-week high price of $83.65 and 19.33% above the 52-week low of $56.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83920.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 203.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DSGX stock price touched $69.65 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. shares have moved -15.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) have changed 0.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.01.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.00%, compared to -4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $108.46 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 64.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.90%.

DSGX Dividends

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.69% with a share float percentage of 91.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Descartes Systems Group Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.87 million shares worth more than $799.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd, with the holding of over 4.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $302.36 million and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 4.94 million shares of worth $306.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $126.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.