SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Shares Are Up 224.75% YTD

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 98415.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.51M, closed the last trade at $6.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The SURG stock price is -16.01% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 73.17% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.47K shares.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Sporting -1.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SURG stock price touched $6.56 or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, SurgePays Inc. shares have moved 224.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) have changed -0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 149.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.33 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.70% over the past 5 years.

SURG Dividends

SurgePays Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.43% with a share float percentage of 11.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SurgePays Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $1.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eam Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $1.4 million while later fund manager owns 45143.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.