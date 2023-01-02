SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Shares Are Down -92.27% So Far This Year

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.60M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 11.16% during that session. The SQZ stock price is -1367.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.86 and 12.16% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.43K shares.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) trade information

Sporting 11.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SQZ stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 11.86%. Year-to-date, SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares have moved -91.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) have changed -70.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5575.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -170.27% from current levels.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.15%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.70% and -93.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.25 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -22.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.20%.

SQZ Dividends

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.66% with a share float percentage of 71.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SQZ Biotechnologies Company having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 2.76 million shares worth more than $8.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American International Group, Inc., with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.0 million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $2.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.