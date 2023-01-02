SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Falls -8.44%, Causing Bears To Lose

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.51M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -8.44% during that session. The SOPH stock price is -668.45% off its 52-week high price of $15.83 and 18.45% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.88K shares.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) trade information

Sporting -8.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SOPH stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 31.33%. Year-to-date, SOPHiA GENETICS SA shares have moved -85.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) have changed -10.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 77420.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SOPHiA GENETICS SA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.28%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.70% and -32.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.45 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.36 million and $10.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.50% for the current quarter and 22.50% for the next.

SOPH Dividends

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.15% with a share float percentage of 50.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOPHiA GENETICS SA having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Generation Investment Management LLP with over 6.79 million shares worth more than $24.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Generation Investment Management LLP held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Banque Pictet & Cie SA, with the holding of over 2.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.77 million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $2.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $1.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.