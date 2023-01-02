Small Cap Stock IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Is A Buy – Analysts

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.00M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -12.34% during that session. The ITP stock price is -1013.04% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and -6.52% below the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52240.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.05K shares.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Sporting -12.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ITP stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 23.33%. Year-to-date, IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares have moved -79.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) have changed -27.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10769.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10769.57% from current levels.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 107.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.69% with a share float percentage of 1.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IT Tech Packaging Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 43570.0 shares worth more than $20050.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 37500.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17257.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.