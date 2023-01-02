Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $946.07M, closed the last trade at $13.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -28.67% off its 52-week high price of $17.86 and 60.09% above the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting -3.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BHVN stock price touched $13.88 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Ltd. shares have moved 90.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed -12.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biohaven Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.58% with a share float percentage of 39.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Ltd. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.43 million shares worth more than $19.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.87 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.41% shares in the company for having 3.69 million shares of worth $51.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $10.26 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.