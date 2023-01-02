Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Gains 5.88%, Causing Bears To Win

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.91M, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.88% during that session. The SERA stock price is -652.38% off its 52-week high price of $9.48 and 12.7% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) trade information

Sporting 5.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SERA stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 24.1%. Year-to-date, Sera Prognostics Inc. shares have moved -81.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) have changed -5.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 91680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.05% from current levels.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sera Prognostics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.33%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -43.60% and -43.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 424.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $180k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $70k and $26k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.90% for the current quarter and 592.30% for the next.

SERA Dividends

Sera Prognostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.36% with a share float percentage of 61.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sera Prognostics Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Interwest Venture Management Co. with over 2.42 million shares worth more than $3.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Interwest Venture Management Co. held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 million and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.27 million while later fund manager owns 38873.0 shares of worth $62196.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.