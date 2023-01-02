Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 0.11% Rise

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.83B, closed the last trade at $128.51 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The SGEN stock price is -42.4% off its 52-week high price of $183.00 and 17.96% above the 52-week low of $105.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 939.41K shares.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SGEN stock price touched $128.51 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Seagen Inc. shares have moved -16.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have changed 5.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seagen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.32%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.20%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $466 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $500.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $429.85 million and $402.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.40% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -210.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.20%.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.76% with a share float percentage of 92.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagen Inc. having a total of 830 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 46.91 million shares worth more than $8.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 25.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 15.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.75 billion and represent 8.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 7.01 million shares of worth $958.65 million while later fund manager owns 4.49 million shares of worth $613.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.