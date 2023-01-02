RELX PLC (RELX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.35B, closed the last trade at $27.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The RELX stock price is -17.82% off its 52-week high price of $32.66 and 15.62% above the 52-week low of $23.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the RELX stock price touched $27.72 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, RELX PLC shares have moved -15.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) have changed -1.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

RELX PLC (RELX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RELX PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 16.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.10%.

RELX PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 2.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.67% with a share float percentage of 3.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RELX PLC having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 9.2 million shares worth more than $247.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Capital International Investors held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 7.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.52 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 3.02 million shares of worth $73.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $48.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.