Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.41M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The PLX stock price is -45.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 48.91% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.08K shares.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PLX stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 64.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed 24.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.04.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.10%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and -77.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.69 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.05 million and $8.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.80% for the current quarter and -28.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 37.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.27% with a share float percentage of 6.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 90461.0 shares of worth $94206.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.