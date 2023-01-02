Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Slumps -6.26%, A Loss For Bears

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93B, closed the last trade at $18.58 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -6.26% during that session. The PRME stock price is -16.95% off its 52-week high price of $21.73 and 21.85% above the 52-week low of $14.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Sporting -6.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PRME stock price touched $18.58 or saw a rise of 7.75%. Year-to-date, Prime Medicine Inc. shares have moved 20.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) have changed 8.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.41% from current levels.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) estimates and forecasts

PRME Dividends

Prime Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.95% with a share float percentage of 15.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prime Medicine Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF with over 1.36 million shares worth more than $25.28 million. As of Nov 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is iShares BlackRock Future Health ETF, with the holding of over 1056.0 shares as of Nov 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19620.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.