Opera Limited (OPRA) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 94928.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $683.28M, closed the last trade at $6.29 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 4.23% during that session. The OPRA stock price is -24.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.81 and 37.68% above the 52-week low of $3.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42490.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opera Limited (OPRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Sporting 4.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the OPRA stock price touched $6.29 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Opera Limited shares have moved -10.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have changed 19.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -98.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.61% from current levels.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 38.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.99 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $66.62 million and $72.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.10% for the current quarter and 17.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.65% with a share float percentage of 5.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opera Limited having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenhouse Funds, LLLP with over 1.97 million shares worth more than $8.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Greenhouse Funds, LLLP held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P., with the holding of over 1.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.54 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Baird Equity Opportunity Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $4.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.