Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) investors to reap big returns again

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.75M, closed the last trade at $11.25 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The JGH stock price is -43.02% off its 52-week high price of $16.09 and 7.2% above the 52-week low of $10.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.58K shares.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green in last session when the JGH stock price touched $11.25 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares have moved -29.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) have changed -5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 61610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.68% over the past 6 months.

JGH Dividends

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 12.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.27% with a share float percentage of 47.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen Global High Income Fund having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. with over 3.34 million shares worth more than $38.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. held 14.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.09 million and represent 5.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and Eaton Vance Global Opportunities Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $3.41 million while later fund manager owns 83400.0 shares of worth $1.03 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.