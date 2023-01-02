National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) investors to reap big returns again

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.18B, closed the last trade at $45.76 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The NNN stock price is -6.86% off its 52-week high price of $48.90 and 16.85% above the 52-week low of $38.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the NNN stock price touched $45.76 or saw a rise of 0.85%. Year-to-date, National Retail Properties Inc. shares have moved -4.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have changed -1.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National Retail Properties Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.58%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.20% and 24.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $191.65 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $194.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 23.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.07%.

NNN Dividends

National Retail Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.20 at a share yield of 4.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.82% with a share float percentage of 94.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Retail Properties Inc. having a total of 575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.07 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 20.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $869.84 million and represent 11.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.72% shares in the company for having 8.36 million shares of worth $333.15 million while later fund manager owns 8.05 million shares of worth $383.45 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.55% of company’s outstanding stock.