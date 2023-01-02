Nano Labs Ltd (NA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.20M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 16.16% during that session. The NA stock price is -1113.04% off its 52-week high price of $13.95 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60910.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.65K shares.

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) trade information

Sporting 16.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the NA stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Nano Labs Ltd shares have moved -90.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) have changed 2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Nano Labs Ltd (NA) estimates and forecasts

NA Dividends

Nano Labs Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.29% with a share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Labs Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28027.0 shares worth more than $32231.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 16329.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18778.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.