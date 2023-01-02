James Hardie Industries plc (JHX): What Are The Positives?

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.83B, closed the last trade at $17.94 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The JHX stock price is -132.11% off its 52-week high price of $41.64 and 3.85% above the 52-week low of $17.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the JHX stock price touched $17.94 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, James Hardie Industries plc shares have moved -55.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have changed -9.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.90 while the price target rests at a high of $32.66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.37% from current levels.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that James Hardie Industries plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.35%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 74.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.90%.

JHX Dividends

James Hardie Industries plc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 3.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.17% with a share float percentage of 1.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with James Hardie Industries plc having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.78 million shares worth more than $39.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.31 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $46.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $28.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.