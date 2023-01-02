Investor Confidence Shakens After USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) Share Prices Loss -$0.17

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93B, closed the last trade at $19.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The USAC stock price is -4.45% off its 52-week high price of $20.40 and 23.71% above the 52-week low of $14.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.78K shares.

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the USAC stock price touched $19.53 or saw a rise of 2.74%. Year-to-date, USA Compression Partners LP shares have moved 11.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have changed 6.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.06.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that USA Compression Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.50%, compared to 69.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $175.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $181.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 94.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.00%.

USAC Dividends

USA Compression Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.10 at a share yield of 10.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.16% with a share float percentage of 45.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with USA Compression Partners LP having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 17.17 million shares worth more than $335.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 17.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.64 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.88% shares in the company for having 12.63 million shares of worth $246.59 million while later fund manager owns 4.18 million shares of worth $81.65 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.27% of company’s outstanding stock.