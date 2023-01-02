Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has a beta value of 4.97 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.79M, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The ICD stock price is -126.3% off its 52-week high price of $7.40 and 15.29% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 152.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ICD stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares have moved 9.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) have changed -17.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.70 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -114.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.73% from current levels.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.50%, compared to 51.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.31 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 54.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.92% with a share float percentage of 36.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Independence Contract Drilling Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 1.67 million shares worth more than $5.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, MSD Partners, L.P. held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glendon Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 86020.0 shares of worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.