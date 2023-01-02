Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Estimation And Forecast

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.21M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -11.19% during that session. The IMNM stock price is -551.58% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 5.43% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32460.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunome Inc. (IMNM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.87.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Sporting -11.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the IMNM stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 33.43%. Year-to-date, Immunome Inc. shares have moved -82.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) have changed -48.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 42180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunome Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.93%, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

IMNM Dividends

Immunome Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.86% with a share float percentage of 24.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunome Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prentice Capital Management, LP with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $2.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Prentice Capital Management, LP held 6.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.31 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.