Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.33% Stock Price Loss

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 96951.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the last trade at $79.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The HUBG stock price is -12.73% off its 52-week high price of $89.61 and 23.5% above the 52-week low of $60.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.67K shares.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the HUBG stock price touched $79.49 or saw a rise of 3.71%. Year-to-date, Hub Group Inc. shares have moved -5.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have changed -5.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hub Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 109.68%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.30% and -27.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 billion and $1.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.30% for the current quarter and 4.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 130.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

HUBG Dividends

Hub Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.79% with a share float percentage of 99.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hub Group Inc. having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.46 million shares worth more than $457.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.07 million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $170.98 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $73.71 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.