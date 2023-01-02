How Is The Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.93B, closed the last trade at $58.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The L stock price is -16.92% off its 52-week high price of $68.20 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $49.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 812.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loews Corporation (L) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the L stock price touched $58.33 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, Loews Corporation shares have moved 0.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) have changed 0.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Loews Corporation (L) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.03% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 282.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.03%.

L Dividends

Loews Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 0.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.44% with a share float percentage of 75.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loews Corporation having a total of 762 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.24 million shares worth more than $1.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 16.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $976.69 million and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 6.16 million shares of worth $365.27 million while later fund manager owns 5.32 million shares of worth $315.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.