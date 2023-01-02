How Is Sapiens International Corporation N.V.(NASDAQ: SPNS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 98308.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $18.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The SPNS stock price is -92.97% off its 52-week high price of $35.66 and 12.45% above the 52-week low of $16.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.19K shares.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SPNS stock price touched $18.48 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares have moved -46.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have changed -5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.24%, compared to -4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and -3.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.87 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $126 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 31.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.30%.

SPNS Dividends

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 3.79%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.79% with a share float percentage of 46.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sapiens International Corporation N.V. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.47 million shares worth more than $35.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.06 million and represent 2.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) QM U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $19.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $12.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.