How Is Algoma Steel Group Inc.(NASDAQ: ASTL) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $669.31M, closed the last trade at $6.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The ASTL stock price is -97.16% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 11.04% above the 52-week low of $5.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ASTL stock price touched $6.34 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares have moved -41.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) have changed -4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.18%, compared to -11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $642.85 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $667 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 3.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.67% with a share float percentage of 97.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Algoma Steel Group Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Credit, LP with over 20.18 million shares worth more than $181.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bain Capital Credit, LP held 19.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays Plc, with the holding of over 10.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.73 million and represent 10.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are General American Investors Co and Aegis Value, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $7.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $3.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.