Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)’s -6.26% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.49M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.26% during that session. The HZN stock price is -2143.59% off its 52-week high price of $8.75 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56530.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) trade information

Sporting -6.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the HZN stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 35.0%. Year-to-date, Horizon Global Corporation shares have moved -95.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) have changed -39.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -156.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.05 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.70%.

HZN Dividends

Horizon Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.84% with a share float percentage of 69.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Horizon Global Corporation having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.62 million shares worth more than $7.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas FRM LLC, with the holding of over 2.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.73% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $5.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $1.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.39% of company’s outstanding stock.