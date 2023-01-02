GX Acquisition Corp. II Shares Are Up 3.73% Since The Beginning Of The Year

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.97M, closed the last trade at $10.01 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The GXII stock price is -0.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.02 and 3.5% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20090.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.89K shares.

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GXII stock price touched $10.01 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, GX Acquisition Corp. II shares have moved 3.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) have changed 1.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 16540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

The company’s shares have gained 2.35% over the past 6 months.

GX Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.27% with a share float percentage of 86.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GX Acquisition Corp. II having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fir Tree Capital Management Lp with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $14.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp held 5.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.67 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $6.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $2.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.