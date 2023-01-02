Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85B, closed the last trade at $29.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The GO stock price is -58.86% off its 52-week high price of $46.37 and 18.84% above the 52-week low of $23.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GO stock price touched $29.19 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares have moved 3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have changed -3.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.13.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.22%, compared to -8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.20% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $878.46 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $872.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.77%.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.04% with a share float percentage of 109.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.79 million shares worth more than $374.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.44 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.59% shares in the company for having 6.38 million shares of worth $272.17 million while later fund manager owns 4.81 million shares of worth $204.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.96% of company’s outstanding stock.