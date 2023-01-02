Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: ENX) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.55% Stock Price Loss

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.25M, closed the last trade at $9.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The ENX stock price is -36.18% off its 52-week high price of $12.27 and 9.54% above the 52-week low of $8.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98400.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.18K shares.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red in last session when the ENX stock price touched $9.01 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares have moved -25.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) have changed -1.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 6590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.86% over the past 6 months.

ENX Dividends

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 3.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.44% with a share float percentage of 44.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management, Inc. with over 2.1 million shares worth more than $19.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Karpus Management, Inc. held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.92 million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and High Income Securities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $1.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.