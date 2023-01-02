DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.80M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.46% during that session. The DMAC stock price is -149.37% off its 52-week high price of $3.94 and 29.11% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 70.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

Sporting -2.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DMAC stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -57.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have changed 32.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -406.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -406.33% from current levels.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.46%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and -90.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

DMAC Dividends

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.80% with a share float percentage of 29.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 1.18 million shares worth more than $2.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 million and represent 2.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.