Deere & Company (DE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.83B, closed the last trade at $428.76 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The DE stock price is -4.58% off its 52-week high price of $448.40 and 33.81% above the 52-week low of $283.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deere & Company (DE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $7.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DE stock price touched $428.76 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Deere & Company shares have moved 25.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have changed -2.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $467.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $342.00 while the price target rests at a high of $582.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.24% from current levels.

Deere & Company (DE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deere & Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.54%, compared to 13.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.60% and 88.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.39 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.28 billion and $8.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.30% for the current quarter and 31.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.20%.

DE Dividends

Deere & Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.80 at a share yield of 1.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 79.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deere & Company having a total of 2,492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.89 million shares worth more than $6.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.64 billion and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 8.13 million shares of worth $2.44 billion while later fund manager owns 6.18 million shares of worth $1.85 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.