Could Data Storage Corporation (DTST)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.20M, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The DTST stock price is -237.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 6.08% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DTST stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 10.84%. Year-to-date, Data Storage Corporation shares have moved -51.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) have changed -19.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 63600.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.50% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.86 million and $4.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.50% for the current quarter and 18.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.63% with a share float percentage of 14.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Data Storage Corporation having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 5.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 63951.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 50000.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 39506.0 shares of worth $96789.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.