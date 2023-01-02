Commercial Metals Company. (CMC) Is Down -0.94%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.72B, closed the last trade at $48.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The CMC stock price is -5.24% off its 52-week high price of $50.83 and 34.84% above the 52-week low of $31.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.98.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CMC stock price touched $48.30 or saw a rise of 3.46%. Year-to-date, Commercial Metals Company shares have moved 33.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) have changed -1.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.43, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.25% from current levels.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Commercial Metals Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.36%, compared to -11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and -6.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.23 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 87.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 193.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.72%.

CMC Dividends

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its next earnings report between January 09 and January 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 1.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.09% with a share float percentage of 91.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Commercial Metals Company having a total of 475 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.65 million shares worth more than $484.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $422.47 million and represent 10.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 3.58 million shares of worth $118.51 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $124.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.