Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.67B, closed the last trade at $94.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The CHK stock price is -11.42% off its 52-week high price of $105.15 and 39.99% above the 52-week low of $56.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.48.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CHK stock price touched $94.37 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares have moved 58.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) have changed -8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $146.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $115.00 while the price target rests at a high of $185.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.86% from current levels.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.01% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.01 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 billion and $3.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.40% for the current quarter and -35.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 105.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.00%.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 10.03 at a share yield of 10.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.97% with a share float percentage of 122.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chesapeake Energy Corporation having a total of 539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 12.67 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 10.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $973.91 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 3.75 million shares of worth $304.11 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $329.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.