Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expected To Rise 86.43% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 95950.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.30M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.91% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -361.99% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 26.9% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 78060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.21.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Sporting 4.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CLRB stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 1.16%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -74.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed -9.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1361.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -133.92% from current levels.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.84%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.00% and -36.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.80% over the past 5 years.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.10% with a share float percentage of 23.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellectar Biosciences Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 3.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 99705.0 shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 65377.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.