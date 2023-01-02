Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) Shares Have Declined -56.33% Year To Date

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.61M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.21% during that session. The CGRN stock price is -207.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 11.03% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.58K shares.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) trade information

Sporting 8.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CGRN stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Capstone Green Energy Corporation shares have moved -56.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) have changed -15.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.84% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

CGRN Dividends

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.67% with a share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capstone Green Energy Corporation having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.54 million shares worth more than $1.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.