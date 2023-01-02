Can Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 98888.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.29M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The TOVX stock price is -875.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.39 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 70.39K shares.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the TOVX stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Theriva Biologics Inc. shares have moved -83.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) have changed -37.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.5.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.23% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.80% over the past 5 years.

TOVX Dividends

Theriva Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.33% with a share float percentage of 7.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theriva Biologics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $1.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.