Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -2.08%

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.07B, closed the last trade at $28.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The BAM stock price is -27.31% off its 52-week high price of $36.50 and 6.66% above the 52-week low of $26.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Sporting -2.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BAM stock price touched $28.67 or saw a rise of 4.02%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. shares have moved -10.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.21%. Over the past 30 days. Short interest in the company has seen 10.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.13% from current levels.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $854 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $918 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -94.70% for the current quarter and -94.60% for the next.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.92% with a share float percentage of 82.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. having a total of 1,030 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 130.34 million shares worth more than $5.8 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 97.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.34 billion and represent 5.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 19.76 million shares of worth $981.25 million while later fund manager owns 17.5 million shares of worth $868.98 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.