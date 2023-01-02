BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) investors to reap big returns again

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 95840.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.20M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -4064.56% off its 52-week high price of $65.80 and 11.39% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91050.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BTCM stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 17.71%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Limited shares have moved -97.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -26.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $878.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $878.95 while the price target rests at a high of $878.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55529.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -55529.75% from current levels.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIT Mining Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.21%, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -53.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.29% with a share float percentage of 15.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Limited having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 5.15 million shares worth more than $3.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 47707.0 shares of worth $29583.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.