Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) investors to reap big returns again

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.01B, closed the last trade at $5.39 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The BSBR stock price is -43.78% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 11.69% above the 52-week low of $4.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BSBR stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares have moved 5.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) have changed 1.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.19%, compared to 6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 122.20% and 90.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.74 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.43 billion and $3.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.10% for the current quarter and -6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.60%.

BSBR Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.57 at a share yield of 10.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Banco Santander, S.A. with over 520.22 million shares worth more than $2.86 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Banco Santander, S.A. held 13.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 4.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.11 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 5.82 million shares of worth $32.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.26 million shares of worth $17.87 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.