Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) has seen 96482.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.20M, closed the last trade at $6.75 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The BBLN stock price is -2551.85% off its 52-week high price of $179.00 and 6.52% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BBLN stock price touched $6.75 or saw a rise of 12.22%. Year-to-date, Babylon Holdings Limited shares have moved -95.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) have changed -52.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -237.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 40.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.59% from current levels.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 236.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $271.64 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $74.46 million and $119.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 264.80% for the current quarter and 129.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -97.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.70%.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.24% with a share float percentage of 59.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Babylon Holdings Limited having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kinnevik AB (publ) with over 54.94 million shares worth more than $25.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Kinnevik AB (publ) held 16.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 35.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.62 million and represent 10.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $0.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $0.82 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.