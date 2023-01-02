Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.75% Stock Price Gain

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.34M, closed the last trade at $9.34 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The ASUR stock price is -12.63% off its 52-week high price of $10.52 and 47.86% above the 52-week low of $4.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ASUR stock price touched $9.34 or saw a rise of 8.34%. Year-to-date, Asure Software Inc. shares have moved 19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have changed 18.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.35% from current levels.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asure Software Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.67%, compared to 5.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.26 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $17.28 million and $21.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.00% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 116.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.00%.

ASUR Dividends

Asure Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.10% with a share float percentage of 72.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asure Software Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.41 million shares worth more than $19.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 16.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.83 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.44% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $7.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $4.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.03% of company’s outstanding stock.