Analysts Are Recommending AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) As A Buy Candidate

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.92B, closed the last trade at $21.90 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The AGNCL stock price is -12.33% off its 52-week high price of $24.60 and 13.01% above the 52-week low of $19.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.01K shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the AGNCL stock price touched $21.90 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp. shares have moved -8.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) have changed 0.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 10480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -130.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 48.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.19% from current levels.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) estimates and forecasts

AGNCL Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.60 at a share yield of 11.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp. The top two institutional holders are iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $9.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF held 8.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, with the holding of over 29703.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.